Penfed Foundation Supports Veterans One-Stop Center With Military Heroes Grant To Improve Quality Of Life For Veterans And Service Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Veterans One-stop Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing supportive services to veterans and their families in Western New York

PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announced today that it is providing Veterans One-stop Center , a non-profit that offers a comprehensive portfolio of supportive services designed for veterans and their families, with a grant for a peer support program for children of military parents.

"The PenFed Foundation recognizes that family members sacrifice when a loved one serves, so we are honored to demonstrate our appreciation through action," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren . "The Foundation is proud to support Veterans One-stop Center for its efforts to assist children and their parents with the challenging transitions that come with military life."

The Peer Support Program for Children of Military Parents helps military children transition to civilian life and helps tackle the unique issues of those whose parent(s) serve in the military. It is designed to increase resiliency among children and enhance their emotional and social well-being by developing a peer network of children with similar experiences. The program provides military children and their families a safe space to meet new friends, connect with military families, and bond with one another to increase their peer support network.

Activities are designed to develop and encourage positive socialization and emphasize treatment of each child with kindness and respect, which strengthens their self-esteem and builds confidence. The program focuses on positive self-expression through art, play, projects, and activities, which are therapeutic and enhance creativity to empower children to adapt to their surroundings and build healthy coping skills.

"Families and the kids are so important in our military community and too often overlooked," said Veterans One-stop Center Director of Veteran Engagement Dan Arnold. "We believe that they are affected just as much as the service member when deployed. The military spouse has to keep the home front running smoothly so when the service member returns from a stressful deployment, their home is healthy and non-stressful. The children miss their parent who has deployed, and the spouse has to do extra to fill in for them. We believe that having a program designed around the military families fills a huge gap in veteran services."

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

About Veterans One-stop Center

The Veterans One-stop Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing supportive services to Veterans and their families in a convenient single location. We Connect, Educate and Collaborate so Veterans can achieve economic success, housing stability and emotional health and wellbeing by offering a wide holistic range of social and health services needed, including services needed to complete transition from military to civilian life. We provide barrier-free access in the comfort of a "home base" environment that is always welcoming, affirming and responsive to the needs of Veterans and their families.

