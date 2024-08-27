Esther Ludlow Host Of Once Upon A Crime Podcast Leads The Way In Podcasting Evolution With Youtube Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esther Ludlow

With an ever-changing podcast landscape, "Once Upon A Crime" is now streaming on YouTube, expanding true crime storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esther Ludlow , the dynamic host and creator of the "Once Upon A Crime" podcast, continues leading in the ever-evolving podcasting world by showcasing her episodes on YouTube . Known for her unique storytelling style and meticulous research, Ludlow's podcast delivers“the story behind the story” of true crimes, offering listeners facts and insights they won't find anywhere else. With over 300 episodes under her belt, Ludlow is not just keeping up with the changing media landscape; she's setting the pace.

As podcasting grows and diversifies, platforms like YouTube have emerged as new frontiers for content creators. While Spotify once held the title of the premier destination for podcasts, YouTube's surge in popularity has transformed it into a significant player in the podcasting space. Ludlow has embraced this shift, now bringing her compelling crime narratives to YouTube, where fans can access even more content they crave.

“YouTube allows me to connect with my audience in new and exciting ways,” says Ludlow.“It's not just about listening anymore; it's about creating a more interactive and engaging experience for my listeners. I'm thrilled to take Once Upon A Crime to the next level and continue to deliver the stories that keep my audience coming back for more.”

With this move to YouTube, Ludlow encourages her loyal listeners to follow her on the platform and stay engaged through her other social media channels. The expansion represents a significant milestone for Once Upon A Crime as it adapts to the growing demands of an audience eager for more content, interaction, and ways to engage with the stories they love.

As Once Upon A Crime continues to grow and evolve, Ludlow remains committed to delivering the high-quality, in-depth storytelling that has made her podcast a must-listen for true crime enthusiasts. The podcast's expansion to YouTube is just the latest chapter in a story far from over.

To check out Once Upon A Crime on YouTube, click here .

Once Upon A Crime is a weekly podcast that delves into the intricate details of true crime stories, offering listeners a unique, storytelling-style experience. Hosted by Esther Ludlow, the podcast has garnered a dedicated following. It is known for its deep dives into the facts and circumstances surrounding some of the most intriguing cases in criminal history. With over 300 episodes, Once Upon A Crime continues to lead the true crime podcasting genre.

