Mike Dusi Secures Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters,” Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Mike Dusi

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Mike Dusi, the esteemed Jack Canfield, and other leading professionals from around the world. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the core of this achievement is Mike Dusi's chapter, "Living Your Personal Legend." Mike's story highlights the power of mindset in overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. Embracing gratitude and enthusiasm, he turned his adversity into comedy, found healing, and eventually thrived in the world of high-stakes filmmaking.



Meet Mike Dusi:

Mike Dusi, a visionary entrepreneur, acclaimed film producer, seasoned real estate investor, and best-selling author celebrated for his innovative strategies in personal and professional development. Over the past two decades, Mike has championed the transformative power of forward-thinking mental frameworks, turning dreams into tangible achievements.



In a career marked by versatility, Mike has left an indelible mark on the film, real estate, and business landscapes. With a keen eye for creative processes and adept management of intricate film projects, he has overseen productions across multiple countries and U.S. states, ranging from high-budget features to commercials and music videos. His expertise spans every stage of production, from development to distribution, earning him widespread admiration and respect from peers, clients, and audiences alike.



Beyond his cinematic successes, Mike has excelled as a distinguished real estate investor, specializing in revitalizing distressed properties and single-family homes. Whether on a film set or in the housing market, Mike believes in creating positive impacts that drive better business and community futures.



A sought-after keynote speaker and TEDx guest, Mike remains at the forefront of industry innovation, committed to lifelong learning and staying ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving world.

A native New Yorker with Kosovar Albanian roots, Mike's journey from the bustling streets of Queens to the sunny shores of California reflects his embrace of diverse experiences and rich heritage. Now settled in Los Angeles with his wife and children, Mike finds joy in nurturing his mindset and strengthening his bonds with loved ones amidst the vibrant California lifestyle.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE .

