Unlock The Extraordinary And Create Memories With Marriott Bonvoy's Latest Global Promotion

This fall promises limitless opportunities to create lasting memories – one of them being Marriott Bonvoy's global allowing members to earn up to 4,000 bonus points on a 2+ night stay.

In addition to the global promotion, eligible Marriott Bonvoy Card Members globally can take advantage of the It's in the Cards ® promotion and earn 2,000 bonus points on a 2+ night stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties. Marriott Bonvoy Card Members may register for both the global promotion this fall and the It's in the Cards ® promotion. By doing so, Marriott Bonvoy Card Members can maximize the number of bonus points they can potentially earn after completing the qualifying stay requirements.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, invites its members to use their points to unlock access to exceptional hotel stays across more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, enabling them to create unforgettable memories. Not only can members redeem points for future stays within Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio, but they can also use points to experience one of a kind Marriott Bonvoy Moments, making travel better as a member.



GLOBAL PROMOTION

Marriott Bonvoy members who register for the promotion beginning today through November 12, 2024, and stay at a participating Marriott Bonvoy property for 2+ nights between September 10 - November 26, 2024, will earn 2,000 bonus points on each paid stay. Plus, members can earn an additional 2,000 bonus points on each stay of 2+ nights at MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy's unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts. Members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points on each stay and experience fabulous entertainment, restaurants, and one-of-a-kind resorts. To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here .

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is a uniquely spectacular collection, offering unparalleled-access to extraordinary experiences including, unmatched culinary moments, world-class entertainment and major-league sports offerings. This line-up of remarkable hotels features destinations such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, MGM Collection, Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection and additional destinations in Las Vegas and across the United States.



CARD MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: IT'S IN THE CARDS ® PROMOTION

Marriott Bonvoy Card Members holding any of Marriott Bonvoy's 32 global cobranded Credit Cards can register their Marriott Bonvoy® Account from August 27, 2024, through November 12, 2024, to earn 2,000 bonus points on each eligible stay of

2+ nights that occur between September 10 - November 26, 2024 at select properties. Eligible Card Members must have a Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card by August 16, 2024 to qualify. To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy . To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

