After The Success In America, Genevieve Group LLC Expands Its Vision For Global Development Focusing On Africa

Photo Credit: KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its founding in 2017 by Sadiqa Sakin, the reputable project management and consulting company Genevieve Group LLC has successfully implemented several community development projects, establishing a strong legacy locally. Building on its success in national community projects, Genevieve Group LLC is now focusing on international development, with a particular emphasis on Africa. The company's current and future projects are centered around housing and community service systems, aimed at bridging the wealth gap for underserved communities.A Legacy of Creating Positive Impact.Genevieve Group LLC started working first in the Seattle region. The business was instrumental in planning and directing a number of events that united disparate groups between 2015 and 2018. Among them were the noteworthy projects that Third Level Events worked on, for which Genevieve Group LLC was the development and project management coordinator.The company improved public and community events during this time by working with several comedians and entertainment artists. The successful organizing of the Emergency Feeding Program's annual corporate fundraising event in 2016, which emphasized the company's commitment to solving pressing community needs, was a high point of this time.Genevieve Group LLC assumed management and development of the Umoja Seattle 3-Day Community Festival from 2016 to 2018. The festival had an astounding rise in attendance under Sadiqa Sakin's direction, going from 2,500 participants in 2016 to an astounding 10,000 by 2018. The festival, which emphasized diversity and inclusiveness and promoted unification via performance and fashion, became a mainstay in Seattle's Central District, demonstrating the company's capacity to encourage community involvement.The success of the Umoja Festival is a testament to the meticulous planning and development efforts led by Genevieve Group LLC. Through strategic sponsorship solicitations and effective client communications, the company was able to secure the necessary resources to elevate the festival's profile and impact. This project, among others, demonstrates the company's proficiency in event management and community development.Efforts Toward Global Community Development.Genevieve Group LLC is currently concentrating on worldwide development projects, especially those in Africa.“We envision our projects serving community residents in a progressive manner, with an emphasis on sustainable development,” said Sadiqa Sakin, Founder and Executive Director of Genevieve Group LLC.“Our goal is to buy real estate properties, rent or lease them through a custom ownership plan, and collaborate with philanthropic, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations to launch and support projects that rebuild community service systems.”These international initiatives are not only a continuation of the company's mission to support communities but also a return to roots for Sadiqa Sakin, who previously worked on the Water Wells project in Ghana, Africa, in 2006. This experience laid the groundwork for the company's current efforts to contribute to global healing and development.Genevieve Group LLC's projects in Africa are designed as models for national and international implementation, with the potential to create long-term, sustainable change. The company is committed to working closely with banking partners and humanitarian teams to solve large-scale problems in selected target countries, ensuring that the impact of their work extends across multiple generations.About the FounderSadiqa Sakin, the visionary behind Genevieve Group LLC, has over 20 years of experience in business consulting and project management. Her background in running a nonprofit organization for a decade has been instrumental in shaping the company's approach to community development and client services. As the lead project manager for the 2018 Umoja Festival, Sadiqa demonstrated her ability to bring communities together and achieve remarkable results.About the CompanyFounded in 2017, Genevieve Group LLC began with a passion for community involvement through consulting, fundraising, and project management. The company's mission is to be a bridge for businesses, offering specialized services that support their needs and goals. Genevieve Group LLC is now extending its reach to worldwide development, with an emphasis on building sustainable communities that may flourish for years to come. The company has a solid basis in local initiatives.For more information, please visit or follow the company at LinkedIn .

