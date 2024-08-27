Enomyc Supports M&A Deal: Multinational AI Alliance Formed To Combat Online Hate

(MENAFN- Pressat) Paris / Hamburg, August 27th 2024 – With the of the Spanish AI specialist Insikt AI by the British company Logically, the M&A experts at the consulting firm enomyc have successfully completed another international transaction. enomyc's Paris office, which led the deal with support from German colleagues, was exclusively commissioned by Insikt AI to find a strategic partner. The acquisition creates a new multinational player in the fight against hate.

Logically uses artificial intelligence (AI) to combat the damage caused by misleading and fraudulent online content. The Barcelona-based Insikt Intelligence operates in the same field, also with the support of AI.

“We thank the enomyc team, led by French Managing Partner Ian Kayanakis, for guiding us so successfully through this sales process,” says Jennifer Woodard, founder and CEO of Insikt.“With the acquisition, Logically strengthens its position as a leading company in using cutting-edge AI research to combat harmful content of all kinds.” Woodard, who will assume the role of Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Logically, is recognized as an expert in AI applications for counter-terrorism. She advises organizations such as the UN and the European Commission on balancing the use of AI to combat online harms with ethical considerations.

AI-Powered Fight Against Online Hate and Threats

“The acquisition is a crucial step towards robust protection against increasingly sophisticated attackers, providing customers with new, advanced tools to protect freedom of speech and prevent the impact of harmful online content,” said Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically. The company is headquartered in Brighouse, UK. Through the acquisition, Insikt's technology will be integrated into Logically Intelligence®, Logically's leading intelligence platform. Customers will gain access to the most advanced methods and innovative developments based on AI research. This will enhance their ability to combat a broader portfolio of online threats, including terrorism and extremism, areas where INSIKT possesses outstanding capabilities.

Founded in 2016, Insikt empowers governments, private companies, and intelligence agencies to detect problems early and predict and mitigate the spread of harmful content with its technology. Awarded four Excellence Seals by the European Commission, Insikt has developed domain-specific machine learning (ML) models to uncover trends, threats, and anomalous patterns in large volumes of online data. The company is known in professional circles for its advanced Social Network Analysis (SNA) capabilities, which allow clients to uncover hidden connections and networks by analyzing relationships critical to online intelligence operations.

About enomyc:

enomyc is a Europe-wide consulting firm for medium-sized businesses and was founded in 2003 with a clear mission: to promote crisis-proof, sustainable, and high-performing growth of companies in the digital age. Today, enomyc is one of the leading consulting firms for the mid-market, with offices in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Stuttgart, Munich, and Paris.

Since its founding in 2003, enomyc has supported medium and large enterprises through strategic consulting, digital transformation, and innovative growth strategies. enomyc has been recognized as "Best Consultants" by brand eins eleven times in a row (since 2014), received the TOP CONSULTANT Award eight times (since 2017), and was honored by WirtschaftsWoche in 2020 as one of Germany's best consulting firms.

