عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aga Hassan's Son Joins PDP Ahead Of Elections

Aga Hassan's Son Joins PDP Ahead Of Elections


8/27/2024 3:18:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aga Syed Muntazir, the son of the president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan Aga Syed Hassan Al Musavi Safavi, Tuesday joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Budgam. This is seen as a significant gain for the PDP in the Budgam district assembly seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aga Syed Muntazir was welcomed by the party's president, Mehbooba Mufti, at ASH Mall Budgam.

Lawyer by profession, Aga Muntazir belongs to the influential Aga family of Budgam and is cousin of NC leader and Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mahdi.

While addressing the gathering, Mehbooba Mufti stated,“The People's Democratic Party is committed to carrying forward the vision of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the party remains dedicated to the mission set by him.”

Read Also DDC Chairperson Shopian Quits PDP PDP Manifesto: 'Will Resolve K-Issue, Abolish UAPA'

MENAFN27082024000215011059ID1108607597


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search