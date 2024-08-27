Aga Hassan's Son Joins PDP Ahead Of Elections
8/27/2024 3:18:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aga Syed Muntazir, the son of the president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan Aga Syed Hassan Al Musavi Safavi, Tuesday joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Budgam. This is seen as a significant gain for the PDP in the Budgam district assembly seat.
Aga Syed Muntazir was welcomed by the party's president, Mehbooba Mufti, at ASH Mall Budgam.
Lawyer by profession, Aga Muntazir belongs to the influential Aga family of Budgam and is cousin of NC leader and Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mahdi.
While addressing the gathering, Mehbooba Mufti stated,“The People's Democratic Party is committed to carrying forward the vision of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the party remains dedicated to the mission set by him.”
