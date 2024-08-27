SVEEP Programme Held In Anantnag

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag – An awareness rally as part of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral (SVEEP) was held at Hapatnard, a picturesque village with a high population from Tribal communities.

The event witnessed active participation of first-time voters, female voters from Tribal and other communities. The aim of the event was to promote enthusiastic participation of voters in the upcoming to Legislative Assembly.

The event which held under the overall guidance of District Election Officer. The Nodal Officer (SVEEP) speaking on the occasion educated the masses about the importance of voting and their role in the democratic process. They were also informed about the various initiatives taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase voter turnout and ensure free and fair elections.

The participants were later administered the voters' pledge. At the end,

a mega rally was conducted to encourage the general public to vote in the upcoming General Elections Legislative Assembly

(GELA-2024) in large numbers.