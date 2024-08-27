AI-Driven Cybersecurity And Human Collaboration Are Crucial For Adapting To Future Threats, Says Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A recently published resource from Info-Tech Research Group offers a comprehensive roadmap for organizations to advance toward autonomous security defenses. The firm's research-backed blueprint outlines the critical steps IT leaders must take to integrate AI into cybersecurity strategies, emphasizing a proactive approach to stay ahead of evolving digital threats.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The rapid evolution of threats, driven by increasingly sophisticated tactics and automation, has exposed the vulnerabilities of traditional security solutions. As organizations grapple with these escalating challenges, a proactive, AI-driven cybersecurity approach is crucial to preempt and mitigate these growing threats. To support security leaders in moving away from outdated security measures to more adaptive, next-generation defenses, Info-Tech Research Group has published its research-backed blueprint, Build an Autonomous Security Delivery Roadmap . This resource offers actionable strategies to harness AI's potential, empowering organizations to shift from reactive defenses to a forward-looking, autonomous security framework.

"The cyber threat landscape is a relentless arms race," says Fred Chagnon , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As adversaries evolve tactics, traditional security solutions struggle to keep pace. Automation offers some relief, but the sheer volume and complexity of attacks threaten to overwhelm even the most robust defenses. Autonomous cybersecurity defense is the ultimate goal, but the path to get there requires a proactive and progressive approach."

The firm's resource highlights the need for security leaders to take control of AI integration in their cybersecurity strategies, moving beyond vendor-driven solutions to develop tailored approaches that align with their specific risk profiles and organizational goals. By focusing on the strategic value of AI and carefully assessing its role in decision-making processes, organizations can build a roadmap that not only enhances security but also prepares them for the future of autonomous defenses.

"By relying solely on vendor presentations, CISOs get caught in a reactive cycle, adopting solutions that may not align with their overall security strategy ," explains Chagnon. "Info-Tech Research Group's blueprint empowers CISOs to reassert control. They'll be able to identify the AI use cases with the most strategic value for their organization, establish their true risk tolerance for AI decision-making, and develop a roadmap for integrating AI that considers not just technology but also other critical factors; not the least of which is the human element."

To achieve a fully autonomous security posture, Info-Tech advises that organizations must consider the broader implications of AI integration, including its impact on human resources, decision-making frameworks, and overall security culture. The firm's research insights indicate the importance of balancing AI's capabilities with human oversight to ensure that AI acts as a force multiplier rather than as a replacement for human expertise. This balanced approach will help organizations create a resilient security environment where AI augments human capabilities to tackle complex and evolving cyber threats.

In the new blueprint,

Build an Autonomous Security Delivery Roadmap , Info-Tech identifies and details key strategic priorities that are essential for successfully integrating AI into an organization's cybersecurity framework. These IT priorities include:

Determine where AI can provide the most value in your security processes, focusing on strategic goals rather than just technological trends.Understand and define the limits of AI in making security decisions, balancing the benefits with potential risks.Build a comprehensive roadmap that guides the integration of AI into your security practices, ensuring it enhances rather than replaces human expertise.

Info-Tech explains that organizations must develop and adopt a proactive, AI-driven approach to cybersecurity that integrates human expertise with advanced technology. This strategy not only creates a resilient framework that adapts to the ever-changing threat landscape but also lays the foundation for long-term security, ensuring that organizations remain protected as challenges evolve.

