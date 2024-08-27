SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Endava Plc - DAVA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz

LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Endava plc ("Endava"

or the "Company")

(NYSE: DAVA ).

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Endava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 25, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .





[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 29, 2024, Endava announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Among other items, Endava stated that it was running behind its recent revenue trajectory by approximately £70 million, or nearly 9% below prior projections at the midpoint.

The Company further stated that certain of its clients had delayed their orders due to economic uncertainty.



On this news, Endava's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $26.65 per ADS, or 41.76%, to close at $37.17 per ADS on February 29, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .



Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP