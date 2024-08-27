Truetms Launches Risk-Free Program For Tanker Fleets To Adopt Modern Trueliquid Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Offer includes contract buy-outs, free implementation, and satisfaction guarantee

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrueTMS, a leading management system (TMS) provider, announces a risk-free program for tanker fleets to implement cutting-edge technology.

The tanker segment of the trucking industry is accustomed to using outdated legacy TMS platforms. Software developers have traditionally not focused on solving unique operational challenges for fleets in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

In March, TrueTMS released TrueLiquid, a purpose-built extension of TrueTMS for tanker fleets. After a successful rollout, the company today announces contract buy-outs and free implementation services that ease migration to a modern platform that streamlines and optimizes fleet management.

“Tanker fleets using stagnant legacy systems are incurring daily opportunity costs from not scaling for growth and maximizing efficiency,” said George Thellman, Director of Business Development and Strategic Relations at TrueTMS.“We're offering liquid bulk haulers an unbeatable opportunity to save money by upgrading to next-generation technology.”

Program Details

TrueTMS is excited to offer an unprecedented opportunity for tanker fleets looking to upgrade their technology. Our groundbreaking program includes potential contract buy-out options, making the transition to TrueLiquid more accessible than ever before.

Qualified fleets will be eligible for substantial credits towards their TrueLiquid subscription, covering their costs for an agreed-upon period. This innovative approach allows fleets to experience the benefits of cutting-edge technology without the burden of overlapping contracts.

In addition to contract buy-out credits, TrueTMS is offering:

Free implementation services to ensure a smooth transition

Waived data migration fees

A unique referral program where customers can earn additional subscription credits

An industry-leading 90-day satisfaction guarantee

The exact terms and benefits may vary based on individual circumstances. We encourage interested fleets to contact TrueTMS directly for a personalized consultation to explore how this program can benefit their specific situation.

TrueLiquid couples core TrueTMS functionality with groundbreaking fleet management features, including a TrueCast module that accurately forecasts customer demand and tank inventories. The platform automates back-office and mobile workflows, simplifies data analytics, and expands system integrations.

TrueLiquid's cloud-native architecture plugs into existing systems. The flexible platform delivers innovations at no additional cost through frequent software updates tailored to user needs. The TrueLiquid team has decades of liquid bulk expertise and offers hands-on support to ensure that customers achieve rapid returns on investment.

To learn more about the full details of this promotion, tanker fleets can contact TrueTMS at or via email at ....

About TrueTMS

Founded in 2022, TrueTMS is committed to meeting fleet owners' technology needs with innovative solutions that automate mission-critical tasks and drive profitability. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, TrueTMS offers reasonably priced, cloud-based transportation management systems with pre-built integrations to ELDs and other third-party applications. The company's focus on solving fleets' most significant challenges with modern technology has quickly established it as a transportation management software industry leader. To learn how the platform is constantly adapting to keep fleets ahead of the game, visit

