Draft Budget Of Kazakhstan For 2025-2027 Includes Oil Price Of $75 Per Barrel
8/27/2024 3:12:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The government of Kazakhstan has budgeted for 2025-2029 the
price of oil at $75 per barrel, Azernews
reports.
Speaking at a government meeting, he noted that, depending on
changes in external parameters, three scenarios for the development
of the economic situation have been formed.
"The baseline scenario suggests an average oil price of $75 per
barrel," he said.
Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan set the oil
price at $80 per barrel when forming the Republican budget for
2024-2026. Baibazarov also announced the country's plans to further
increase oil production.
"The volume of oil production will increase from 97.2 million
tons in 2025 to 104.8 million tons in 2029," he said.
In 2023, 90 million tons of oil were produced in Kazakhstan, and
90.3 million tons are planned to be produced in 2024. In the first
half of 2024, 44.7 million tons were produced in the country.
