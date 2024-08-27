Empowering Lives: Women's Support Program From Azercell
Date
8/27/2024 3:12:30 PM
The leading mobile operator launches competition for
social projects
Pursuing its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering
lives!", Azercell announces the launch of a social project
competition to enhance women's participation in public life. The
initiative aims to empower women's societal role and improve their
well-being.
Proposals must focus on:
Enhancing women's knowledge and skills across various
disciplines.
Providing women with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship
and business activities.
Developing new competencies in technology and innovation for
women.
Increasing women's legal and financial literacy.
Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.
Priority will be given to projects that advance the development
of a digital environment, promote inclusivity, and enhance living
standards through innovative technological solutions. Additionally,
projects that engage a diverse target audience and demonstrate
potential for sustainable implementation will be preferred.
To ensure a transparent and objective selection process the
competition entries will be evaluated by a panel of Azerbaijani
experts in these fields. Two winning projects will be selected,
each receiving a grant of up to 5,000 AZN from Azercell for their
implementation. *
It should be noted that only non-governmental and non-profit
organizations are eligible to participate in the competition.
Project proposals in Azerbaijani should be submitted through the
following
link
“Azercell Telecom” LLC wishes success to all participants!
* The grant amount may vary depending on the jury's evaluation
of the projects.
