Empowering Lives: Women's Support Program From Azercell

8/27/2024 3:12:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator launches competition for social projects

Pursuing its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell announces the launch of a social project competition to enhance women's participation in public life. The initiative aims to empower women's societal role and improve their well-being.

Proposals must focus on:

  • Enhancing women's knowledge and skills across various disciplines.
  • Providing women with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship and business activities.
  • Developing new competencies in technology and innovation for women.
  • Increasing women's legal and financial literacy.
  • Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.

Priority will be given to projects that advance the development of a digital environment, promote inclusivity, and enhance living standards through innovative technological solutions. Additionally, projects that engage a diverse target audience and demonstrate potential for sustainable implementation will be preferred.

To ensure a transparent and objective selection process the competition entries will be evaluated by a panel of Azerbaijani experts in these fields. Two winning projects will be selected, each receiving a grant of up to 5,000 AZN from Azercell for their implementation. *

It should be noted that only non-governmental and non-profit organizations are eligible to participate in the competition.

Project proposals in Azerbaijani should be submitted through the following link

“Azercell Telecom” LLC wishes success to all participants!

* The grant amount may vary depending on the jury's evaluation of the projects.

