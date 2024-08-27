Woman Wounded In Kherson Region As Result Of Shelling Of Zmiivka Village
8/27/2024 3:12:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on the village of Zmiivka, Kherson region, resulting in a 65-year-old woman being seriously injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Due to the Russian shelling of Zmiivka, a local resident was seriously injured,” the report says.
It is noted that the woman has an open head injury. Doctors are doing everything possible to save the victim's life.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Poniativka, Kherson region, Russians attacked a village council vehicle with a drone , and a 60-year-old village elder was injured.
