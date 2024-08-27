Zelensky On Russia's Attack On Ukrainian Energy: Defense Worked, But There Is Serious Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the attack on August 26, Russia struck 230 times at the Ukrainian power system; the defense worked, but there was serious damage.

The head of state said this during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There were 230 strikes. Our defense system worked, but there is serious damage to our power system. Our power engineers and specialists of the State Emergency Service are fighting, and I am very grateful to them. The alert has not yet ended, and they are already leaving, risking their lives to ensure that people have light,” Zelensky emphasized.

He expressed confidence that the restoration work would be completed soon.

At the same time, the head of state did not provide details on the consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv HPP.

“As for the details of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant, I am generally not a big fan of energy PR. I don't support it when the enemy knows what kind of damage it has caused,” the President said.

AFU shoots down 102 Russian missiles and 99

As reported, during the most massive Russian attack on August 26, the Air Force shot down 102 Russian missiles and 99 drones out of 127 missiles and 109 UAVs launched. The attack killed 7 people and injured 47. Energy facilities were damaged in several regions. In total, the air alert lasted 7 hours and 46 minutes.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant did not suffer critical damage as a result of the Russian attack.