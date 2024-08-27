Galushchenko, EU Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Protection Of Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Ukraine German Galushchenko and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová have discussed efforts to counter Russian on Ukraine's energy sector, including strengthening the protection of energy facilities.

That's according to the of Energy , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most massive attacks on energy infrastructure. It is obvious that the enemy is determined to disrupt preparations for winter and plunge Ukrainians into darkness. However, our specialists are rapidly addressing the consequences of the strikes, and I hope that over the next few days, the deficit in the system will be reduced,” said Galushchenko.

He emphasized that amid Russia's continued energy terror, the most important aspects of cooperation with European partners are strengthening the protection of energy facilities, increasing financial support for Ukraine's electricity transmission infrastructure and developing distributed generation.

For their part, EU representatives strongly condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and promised to redouble efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian energy sector and restore energy security in the country and throughout Europe, the Ministry of Energy said.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation within the Ukraine Investment Facility (UIF), which is part of the Ukraine Facility, and ways to find additional funding.

As reported, on August 26, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Fifteen regions were affected, resulting in disruptions to essential services in cities such as water supply, traffic lights operation, public transportation etc.

Photo: Ministry of Energy.