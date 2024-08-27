Death Toll From Missile Attack On Hotel In Kryvyi Rih Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has grown to three. One person is still missing.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“There are three dead due to the nighttime rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. One more person remains missing. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, a 70-year-old resident of the Marhanets community was killed in the Nikopol district as a result of enemy shelling. One private house, six outbuildings and one car were damaged.











































































In the Myrove, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities and Nikopol, infrastructure, an administrative building and museum, two private houses, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

“In total, the district has experienced almost two dozen attacks. The Russians fired at the settlements with Grad [MLRS] and heavy artillery. They also used drones,” noted Lysak.

As reported, on the night of Tuesday, August 27, Russia launched a missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring five others.