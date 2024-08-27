On Moldova's Independence Day Zelensky Wishes Country Security, Prosperity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on Independence Day and wished the Moldovan people security and prosperity.

The president issued the address via X , Ukrinform reports.



“Happy Independence Day to Moldova, President Maia Sandu and the friendly Moldovan people,” Zelensky wrote.

According to the president, a reliable guarantee of independence means security, prosperity, and normal social development for all citizens.

“Today, as our two countries advance toward membership in the European Union, it is critical that we stay on track and work together to ensure our peoples' prosperous and secure European future. Ukraine has always protected and will continue to protect peace for Moldova. We wish our friendly Moldovans security, prosperity, and success,” the president emphasized.

As reported earlier, on August 27, Moldova celebrates Independence Day.