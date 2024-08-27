Three Paramedics Injured As Kherson Crew Comes Under Enemy Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambulance crew who rushed to the scene of the Russian strike in Kherson also came under shelling, which resulted in three paramedics being injured.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, the paramedics suffered explosive injuries and contusion while the ambulance vehicle sustained damage.

Woman wounded inregion as result of shelling of Zmiivka village

Earlier, Mrochko reported that in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a civilian man, 63, suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds in a Russian drone attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, around 19:00, Russian killer drones targeted residents of Kindiyka on the outskirts of Kherson.

Illustrative photo