Ukrainian Government Sets Up 36 Working Groups To Negotiate Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a to set up an Interagency Working Group to ensure the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and bringing Ukraine's legislation in line with Acquis Communautaire.

This is according to the Portal , as seen by Ukrinform.

Also, 36 working groups are to be established to prepare Ukraine's negotiating positions following respective clusters of the EU negotiating framework.

"We have already started the next stage on our way to membership, namely bilateral meetings within the framework of the official screening. Effective coordination is a key tool in ensuring effective negotiations with the EU. We are building a negotiation architecture to enable every detail of the complex and bureaucratic mechanism to work clearly and smoothly," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, who commented on the Government's decision.

The list of authorities, institutions, and agencies whose representatives are members of each of the working (negotiation) groups has been approved. It is also envisaged that the groups will include MPs, as well as civic society leaders, the business community, and scholars. Each group will work on specific issues within the competence of their respective groups.

"Our goal is to ensure coordinated work between all participants in the negotiation process. This is important in the context of the official screening of the compliance of national legislation with EU law, and subsequently for the development of negotiating positions and other necessary documents,' the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Interagency Working Group, established by the Resolution, will become a coordinating body that will ensure the integrity and coherence of the negotiation process on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Olha Stefanishyna chairs the group, whose tasks include facilitating preparations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, in particular through the consolidated formation of Ukraine's negotiating position by legislative and executive authorities; identifying ways, mechanisms, and means of resolving problematic issues arising in the course of formulating Ukraine's negotiating position; planning, monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness of the implementation of recommendations contained in the decisions adopted by the European Commission on Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, speaking at the panel discussion within the“Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, stated that Ukraine should be technically ready to join the EU and NATO immediately after its victory.