Automotive Stock VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) Drives Big Investor Gains On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including automotive reports on trading for VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX ), a worldwide leader in the Automotive and Consumer Electronics industries.

VOXX is trading at $4.6899, up 1.8399, gaining 64.5579% on volume of over! 00 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $5.4699.

The news was of no real substance today but it seems to have charged up the retail investor buying engine.

VOXX announced that its board of directors has been conducting an exploration of strategic alternatives in connection with its ongoing effort to maximize shareholder value.

As part of this process, the board will consider a wide range of options for VOXX, including, among other things, a potential sale of the Company, a sale of segments, operational improvements, or other strategic transactions. Per its fiduciary responsibilities and to support its evaluation process, the VOXX board has established a strategic transactions committee which has retained Solomon Partners as financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP as legal advisor.

There can be no assurance that this process will result in VOXX pursuing a particular transaction or other strategic outcome. VOXX has not set a timetable for completion of this process, and it does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

