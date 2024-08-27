(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI and JAL Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services - Collaboration would integrate JAL's expertise and experience as a global aircraft operator with MHI's expertise and experience as an aircraft and MRO service provider

- The cooperative agreement is aimed at responding to various issues currently impacting the aircraft aftermarket business

TOKYO, Aug 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Japan Co., Ltd. (JAL) have agreed to commence joint exploration of potential collaboration in the aircraft aftermarket business. The two companies have signed a memorandum on the matter.

The aircraft aftermarket business includes services such as repairs, maintenance, parts supply, and refurbishment, which are essential for the maintenance and enhancement of aircraft's flight safety and operational efficiency.

With the global recovery in aircraft demand, the need for maintenance services has also increased. JAL and MHI have begun exploring collaboration in this area in order to respond to the various issues currently affecting the aircraft aftermarket. JAL Group, as an aircraft operator, brings expertise and experience in aircraft operation and maintenance, while MHI Group, as an aircraft manufacture, contributes with its expertise and experience in aircraft design development, manufacture, certification, and MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) services particularly in North America.

Within JAL Group, going forward the joint exploration of collaboration will be performed by JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. (JALEC), which is in charge of aircraft maintenance. Meanwhile JAL and MHI will continue their current exploration underway toward expanding cooperation in human resources development and technology development relating to the aircraft industry.

