Doctors Remove Complex Brain Tumor In 62-Yr-Old Man Through Nasal Route To Restore His Vision

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th August 2024: A remarkable medical achievement was witnessed at one the Ujala Cygnus Hospitals located at Nangloi, Delhi, where a 62-year-old male patient, who had suffered significant vision loss due to a pituitary adenoma (a kind of brain tumor), successfully underwent transnasal transsphenoidal surgery. The procedure resulted in a dramatic improvement in his vision, bringing hope to many with similar conditions.



The patient was admitted to the hospital with a diagnosis of pituitary adenoma, a type of benign tumor that arises from the pituitary gland located at the base of the brain. This tumor had caused a significant loss of vision in both eyes, allowing him to only count fingers up to a distance of 2 meters.



Dr. Monique Garg, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explained, \"Pituitary adenomas can exert pressure on the optic nerves, leading to severe vision impairment. The transnasal transsphenoidal approach, where we access the tumor through the nasal passages and sphenoid sinus, allows us to reach and remove the tumor with minimal disruption to surrounding brain tissue. The improvement in his vision post-surgery was significant, and we expect further progress in the coming weeks.\"



The surgery, which lasted three hours, involved a near-total excision of the tumor. Post-operatively, the patient experienced a significant improvement in his vision, with finger counting ability extending to 6 meters. He was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition after three days and returned for a follow-up appointment one week later.



Commenting on the successful outcome, Dr. Puneet Kant, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said,“Pituitary adenomas are relatively common, accounting for about 10-15% of all brain tumors. They can cause a variety of symptoms depending on their size and location, including hormonal imbalances, headaches, and vision problems. Transnasal transsphenoidal surgery is a preferred method for removing these tumors due to its minimally invasive nature, reducing the risk of complications and speeding up recovery time.”



The patient\'s successful surgery and subsequent recovery highlight the advancements in neurosurgical techniques and the expertise available at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. This case serves as an inspiration and a beacon of hope for patients suffering from similar conditions, showcasing the potential for restoring quality of life through advanced medical interventions.

