Kuwait's Seventh Aid-Loaded Plane Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's seventh plane carrying ambulances donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived to Sudan on Tuesday to help those affected by the war and floods.





Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafeeri told KUNA, that this aid plane is part of the Kuwait air bridge to help Sudan upon directives from the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.





He clarified that the plane carries fully-equipped ambulances need for rescue operations, since many areas are witnessing floods and heavy rains causing difficult transportation for paramedics.





Al-Dhafeeri added that Kuwait's charity societies operating in Sudan are implementing many humanitarian projects to support the Sudanese people, stressing Kuwait's continued support for the Sudanese people.





The ambassador also expressed his sincere condolences for the victims of the floods.





This airlift is the second since the outbreak of war in Sudan back in April 2023, as the first airlift included 16 aircrafts and two ships. (end)





mam











