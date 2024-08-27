Indian PM Renews Call On Putin For Dialogue To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 27 (KUNA) - Indian Prime Narendra Modi renewed on Tuesday his call for dialogue and to find a lasting solution for Russia-Ukraine conflict in telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.





Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Modi had a telephone conversation today with during which both the leaders exchanged views on several regional and global issues of mutual interest especially the protracted war in Ukraine.





The communication came days after Modi's Ukraine visit which he undertook after a successful visit to Russia to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit last month.





"The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the statement said.





"The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," the Indian ministry said.





The Indian PM held yesterday a telephone conversation and discussed latest developments in Ukraine war along with several other issues of mutual interests. (end)





