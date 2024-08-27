Latifa Bint Mohammed: Emirati Women The Pillars Of Society And The Key To Our Nation's Success

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) , affirmed that Emirati women have progressed beyond the level of empowerment to become globally competitive. Through their achievements and pioneering roles, they have significantly contributed to building a sustainable future, becoming an incredible source of inspiration. She said:“Emirati women have proven their competence in undertaking all tasks, creating opportunities, and turning challenges into achievements across all fields locally, regionally, and internationally. They are the heart of the nation, helping raise a strong, promising generation capable of leading the future.'

Her Highness highlighted that the 'Daughters of the UAE' are following the path laid by the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,

Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who has provided every opportunity to harness the capabilities of women in various fields and sectors. She also highlighted the role of the wise leadership, which has established a unique approach to empowering women, expanding their horizons, and enhancing their presence and status, enabling

them to become ambassadors for their country, representing it in the best possible manner on all international platforms.



