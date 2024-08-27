Arsenal Sign Spain Star Merino From Real Sociedad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arsenal completed the signing of Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

The Spain midfielder will reportedly cost the Gunners an initial 32 million euros ($36 million, £27 million) with a further five million euros in add-ons.

"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

"Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

Merino scored the winner in Spain's dramatic Euros quarter-final win over hosts Germany.

The 28-year-old has spent the last six years at Sociedad, but does have prior experience of English football.

Merino spent a season at Newcastle in 2017/18 but largely struggled to shine before returning to Spain.

He becomes Arsenal's second new signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Italian international defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Goalkeeper David Raya's loan from Brentford was also made a permanent move.

"Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season," said Arsenal's sporting director Edu.

"He brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead."

Arsenal have finished second to Manchester City in each of the past two Premier League seasons.

The North London giants are aiming to go one better this season and end a wait since 2003/04 to win the title.