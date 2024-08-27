GCC Secretary-General Meets NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met today, August 27, with the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

The meeting agenda included cooperation between the GCC General Secretariat and the NHRC, and between the GCC regional networks of national human rights institutions and partners within the UN system.

The two sides stressed the need to highlight the essential role played by national human rights institutions and joint GCC work in this field, in a manner that meets the directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, in preserving and protecting human rights, and providing support and assistance for the good, welfare and advancement of the peoples of the GCC countries.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to organize the human rights in Islamic culture and human rights in sports exhibitions at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat and to hold the second forum for GCC human rights institutions in the State of Qatar in December.

It also tackled coordinating activities between the NHRC and the GCC, and developing unified guiding documents on human rights-related issues to form a basis for the existence of unified laws within the GCC in the future.