Prime Minister Meets European Council President
8/27/2024 3:02:50 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today, August 27, the President of the European Council HE Charles Michel, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting dealt with discussing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union, the scope for developing it, as well as discussing a number of regional and international issues of joint interest.
