Qatari Society Of Al Gannas Unveils 2024-2025 Championships, Festivals

Doha: The Qatari Society of Al Gannas (AGQS) has unveiled its contests and championships for the season 2024-2025 which carries latest updates for falconers and competitors.

Director of AGQS's championships and chairman of the Marmi Festival Committees, Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani, affirmed today that AGQS has been committed to announcing its championships and events to inform falconers and competitors in advance about good preparations for the upcoming events. He emphasized that AGQS stands ready for serving Qatari falconers and always listens to their perspectives and takes them into account accordingly.

He said the first championship Ras Laffan Falconry Championship will commence next November. The event is sponsored by Ras Laffan social media program, alongside companies that support the program, highlighting that the registration timeline and the starting date will be announced later.

The championship features the contests in Al-Da'wa, Al-Tala, young falconers, then promising falconers. Al Qahtani indicated that Al-Da'wa will be held in six heats, culminating in the first edition of Katara Falconry and Hunting Championship 2024.

In addition, the event features separate categories for all types of falcons in the lure competitions, with each category having its own special heat.

Moreover, there are two heats dedicated to local production, and a special heat for the Gyrfalcon category, making a total of 15 heats, he continued.

Al Qahtani added that the event comprises many contests, chiefly the little falconer which is set to begin during the school vacation by the end of 2024, affirming that the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) will be held in January 2025, to be culminated in the closing contests and championships of 15th edition of Al Gannas International Saluki Racing Championship (2025) next year.

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Marmi Festival, Abdul Wahab bin Omair Al Nuaimi turned spotlight on the major events AGQS holds to encourage falconers to be entangled with this inveterate legacy which Qatar boasts of, along with the competitive atmospheres full of fraternity, as well as local, regional and global echoes.

He heaped praise on all curators and contributors who have been key drivers of successful AGQS's events, confirming that AGQS always stands ready to serve falconers and in support of them to embrace the ancestors legacies.