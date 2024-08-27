(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the insights as Directions Research, SEEK Company, and Aimpoint Research unite to form The Directions Group . This transformation will harness the collective power of data-driven insights, empathic understanding and strategic intelligence to help businesses grow, innovate, and differentiate themselves in an increasingly dynamic world.

"I'm honored to introduce The Directions Group and our enhanced integrated intelligence services to the industry," said Elizabeth (Beth) Finn , incoming CEO of The Directions Group. "In the midst of more data and information at our fingertips than there has ever been, businesses are seeking deeper human and industry understanding. We understand business and we understand people. And most importantly, we understand how to provide clarity and bring businesses closer to the people and markets they serve."

Originally founded in 1988, Directions Research has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, acquiring two other firms, SEEK Company in 2018 and Aimpoint Research in 2021, to bring together an unmatched suite of quantitative, qualitative, and strategic capabilities. Together, the firms bring clients decades of experience across a range of industries including, restaurant, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods.

Utilizing its proprietary integrated intelligence framework, The Directions Group offers clients the answers they need to drive business outcomes that make a difference now and in the future.

"This is a pivotal moment for our firm as we build on our core foundation of insights and truly position ourselves at the forefront of our industry's future," said Beth. "But while our brand is evolving and capabilities expand, our exceptional standards and commitment to quality and unparallelled service remains unchanged. Our drive to tackle the toughest business challenges and develop innovative solutions for our clients will continue to be a guiding principle for The Directions Group."

About The Directions Group

is a strategic insights firm helping businesses grow, innovate, and differentiate themselves in the marketplace through integrated intelligence. Our team of expert advisors partner with clients to design custom solutions that uncover the dynamic, human-centric insights that drive business outcomes. We offer expertise across a range of industries, including restaurant, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods. The Directions Group is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio conducting work globally.

