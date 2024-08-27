3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Arunachal Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Aug 28 (IANS) Three personnel were killed and four others after a truck they were in fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday, officials said

A official in Itanagar said that all three died on the spot while four others were injured in the accident. Further details of the accident were awaited, the official said.

The Army's Eastern Command has condoled the death of its personnel, identified as Havaldar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Grenadier Ashish.

A post on the Eastern Command's X handle said: "Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Cdr EC and All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families."