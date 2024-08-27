ACES Quality Management Executives Selected To Speak At 2024 Mortgage Bankers Association Risk Management Conference And Expo

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the services industry, announced its Executive Vice President of Compliance Amanda Phillips and Executive Vice President of Operations, Sharon Reichhardt will speak at the 2024 Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Risk Management taking place September 22-24, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. As a corporate Platinum Sponsor, ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier will also take the stage on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET to introduce panelists for the“Opening General Session: Washington Update.”







Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

“Improving loan quality and compliance should be a top initiative for every lender. We're honored to be the mortgage industry's resource for staying current on best practices and changes in quality control and compliance requirements,” Gauthier said.“Sharon and Mandy possess immense knowledge in their respective arenas, and I am confident they will provide this year's attendees with tactical strategies for safeguarding the integrity of their originations through robust quality control practices.”

Phillips will be a panelist on the“QA Strategies for Today's Market” session on Monday, Sept. 23, at 3:15 p.m. ET, which will“examine the latest strategies to succeed in today's high-interest rate purchase environment while mitigating inherent risks.” Representatives from Planet Home Lending, Falcon Capital Advisors, PrimeLending and Fannie Mae will join Phillips on the panel.

Reichhardt is slated to speak on Monday, Sept. 23, at the“New Business Models for Managing Mortgage Risk and Fraud Prevention in the Post-Pandemic World” session at 4:30 pm ET. This session will cover the many aspects of the mortgage business that have changed since the pandemic and the necessities of today's risk management.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

