Grey Muzzle Grant Gives Senior Dogs At The Sacramento SPCA A Second Chance

Image caption: Keanan is one of many senior dogs who will benefit from grant funding from The Grey Muzzle Organization.

The Sacramento SPCA is one of 100 animal welfare groups chosen from nearly 400 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs and the people who love them. The winning groups are sharing more than $1 million in grants to help save and improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 12-year-old Keanan the veterinary care they need to live happy and healthy lives with loving families,” said Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Director of Marketing & Communications.“No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we're looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 16 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $5.7 million in grants to support its vision of“a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we're delighted to help deserving organizations like the Sacramento SPCA make a positive difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle's Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said.“Many senior dogs in the Sacramento region are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the lifesaving work of the Sacramento SPCA.”

As the only full-service 100% nonprofit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and not affiliated with any other SPCA or humane society, including the ASPCA. All funds stay right here in the Sacramento region – helping animals – and the people who love them – in our own communities.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 132 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

Visit for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and LinkedIn .

About The Grey Muzzle Organization:

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit .

