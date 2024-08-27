(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectedView, developer of the DonorView and AssociationSphere software platforms, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year is a significant honor that reaffirms our commitment to providing nonprofits and associations of all sizes with dependable, all-in-one software solutions," said Heather Litwin, COO of ConnectedView. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in continuously innovating and improving DonorView and AssociationSphere in collaboration with our customers. We look forward to continuing our journey, providing organizations with the best comprehensive software to drive meaningful impact."

For the Third Year in a Row, ConnectedView, developer of DonorView and AssociationSphere, Makes the Inc. 5000 List

DonorView and AssociationSphere are all-in-one software solutions designed for nonprofits, eliminating the need for complex integrations and helping organizations save time and money. Our scalable platforms are designed to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting relationships with constituents. With features like built-in CRM, fundraising, memberships, events, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, volunteer management, surveys/forms, text/SMS messaging, mobile payments, email marketing, a website builder, and accounting integration, we proudly offer the most comprehensive and user-friendly software on the market.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

About ConnectedView

ConnectedView, the creators of DonorView and AssociationSphere software platforms, is dedicated to making software affordable, accessible, and reliable for every nonprofit and association. With over 200,000 users, DonorView and AssociationSphere empower organizations to make a significant impact. Our award-winning, all-in-one software solutions are designed to be easy to learn and provide seamless automation across all essential functions, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming integrations. Discover more about us at DonorView and AssociationSphere.

