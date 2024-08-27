B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner For Benchmark's Upcoming TMT And Consumer Conferences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital , Inc. is excited to announce its selection as the marketing partner for two prestigious Benchmark conferences: the 11th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference and the 2nd Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference. Benchmark, an institutionally focused research, sales & trading, and investment banking firm, will host these key events to connect executives from public companies with institutional investors in intimate conference settings.The 11th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference is scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET each day in New York City. This two-day event features one-on-one in-person meetings with dynamic public companies across the Technology, Media, and Telecom sectors.The 2nd Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference will take place on September 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET, also in New York City. This one-day event focuses on in-person meetings with publicly traded Consumer companies.As the official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will develop and showcase digital profiles of participating companies on its platform, b2idigital."We are honored to support Benchmark's TMT and Consumer conferences , which have established themselves as pivotal events for companies and investors in these dynamic sectors," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles will highlight the innovative work of the presenting companies, facilitating meaningful connections with global investors interested in the technology, media, telecom, and consumer industries."B2i Digital's collaboration with Benchmark aligns with its mission to combine advanced digital marketing technologies with in-person events to bridge the gap between growth companies and targeted investor audiences worldwide.To attend the conferences, participants can request registration access using these links:11th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference:2nd Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference:Please note that these are invite-only events, and registration is subject to approval by Benchmark.For conference questions, please contact Michael Fiorini, Director of Institutional Sales, at ..., or contact your Benchmark Company representative.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Benchmark and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Benchmark in any capacity. Benchmark has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital website. Content about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or was available in the public domain. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Benchmark CompanyThe Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research-driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.Contact:Michael FioriniDirector of Institutional Sales...

