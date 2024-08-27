Foreign Tourists Spend $4.3 Billion In Brazil
São Paulo – Foreigners spent USD 4.3 billion on tourism in Brazil in the first seven months of the year, according to data from the country's Central bank released by the Ministry of Tourism . This amount is approximately USD 600,000 higher than the USD 3.7 billion grossed in the same period in 2023.
On average, each of the four million international visitors spent about BRL 6,000 (USD 1,093) during their stay. This is an average across various types of tourism, from luxury travel to backpacking trips.
“When we talk about the inflow of resources from international tourists, we're referring to money spent on hotel stays, meals at restaurants, and even coconut water sold by street vendors on the beach. In other words, an entire productive chain benefits from it, creating thousands of jobs. Our goal is to continue to attract these travelers, thus boosting our economy through the clean industry that's tourism,” said Tourism Minister Celso Sabino in a statement released by the ministry.
More tourists
The four million international tourists who entered Brazil in the first seven months of this year represent a 10.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023 and a 1.9% increase over the total recorded in the first seven months of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
