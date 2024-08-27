Oil Reaches Resistance

Date
8/27/2024 2:26:08 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Crude oil posted gains at the end of last week thanks to optimism on global platforms. The beginning of the new week was also favourable for the bulls, as the government of east Libya, where almost all the country's reserves are concentrated, announced the suspension of oil production and exports.
MENAFN27082024000156011031ID1108607137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.