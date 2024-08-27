Germany's Multi-Year Stagnation
Date
8/27/2024 2:26:07 PM
The final reading confirmed a 0.1% contraction in the German Economy in the second quarter, with a modest growth of 0.3% y/y and stagnation close to the same level of March 2022, just 0.3% above the 2019 peak vs 9.3% in the US over the same period.
