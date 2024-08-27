عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Half Of 2024


8/27/2024 2:25:36 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024
27.08.2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 182.9 million (previous year: CHF 186.3 million).
  • The equity ratio amounts to 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%).
  • EBIT improved to CHF -5.8 million (previous year CHF -10.4 million).

Pratteln, August 27, 2024 – Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2024.

Group development in the first half of 2024

  • At CHF 182.9 million, consolidated sales were 1.8% below the figure for the same period of the previous year.
    • In the first half of 2024, revenue in the Film segment decreased due to production-related factors, while revenue in the Sports and Event segment increased compared to the first half of 2023.
    • The Film segment recorded a production-related decline of CHF 9.3 million, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 5.8 million higher than in the same period of the previous year.
  • This resulted in EBIT of CHF -5.8 million compared to CHF -10.4 million in the previous year and a consolidated net result for the period of CHF -12.0 million compared to CHF -18.8 million.
  • The Highlight Group's financial position remains solid as of June 30, 2024:
    • The Group's equity ratio is at 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%)

The interim report as of June
30,
2024 is available for download at from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance

Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS





in CHF million Jan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2024 		Jan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2023 		Change in %
Sales 182.9 186.3 -1.8
EBIT -5.8 -10.4 n/a
Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -12.0 -18.8 n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders -12.3 -19.1 n/a
Earnings per share (CHF) -0.22 -0.34 n/a
Segment sales


Film 102.3 111.6 -8.3
Sports and Event 80.5 74.7 7.8
Segment earnings


Film -1.8 1.6 n/a
Sports and Event -1.3 -8.9 n/a




in CHF million Jun. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change in %
Total assets 641.4 598.8 7.1
Equity 154.2 160.4 -3.8
Equity ratio (%) 24.1 26.8 -2.7 points
Current financial liabilities 212.4 153.7 n/a
Cash and cash equivalents 13.6 25.5 n/a





For further information:






Highlight Communications AG


Investor Relations


Netzibodenstrasse 23b


CH-4133 Pratteln BL


Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91


E-mail:
...




27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1976015


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN27082024004691010666ID1108607128


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search