EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024

27.08.2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024

Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 182.9 million (previous year: CHF 186.3 million).

The equity ratio amounts to 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%). EBIT improved to CHF -5.8 million (previous year CHF -10.4 million). Pratteln, August 27, 2024 – Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2024. Group development in the first half of 2024

At CHF 182.9 million, consolidated sales were 1.8% below the figure for the same period of the previous year.



In the first half of 2024, revenue in the Film segment decreased due to production-related factors, while revenue in the Sports and Event segment increased compared to the first half of 2023.



The Film segment recorded a production-related decline of CHF 9.3 million, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 5.8 million higher than in the same period of the previous year.

This resulted in EBIT of CHF -5.8 million compared to CHF -10.4 million in the previous year and a consolidated net result for the period of CHF -12.0 million compared to CHF -18.8 million.

The Highlight Group's financial position remains solid as of June 30, 2024: The Group's equity ratio is at 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%) The interim report as of June

30,

2024 is available for download at from today. The Highlight Group at a glance



Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS











in CHF million Jan. 1 to

Jun. 30, 2024 Jan. 1 to

Jun. 30, 2023 Change in % Sales 182.9 186.3 -1.8 EBIT -5.8 -10.4 n/a Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -12.0 -18.8 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -12.3 -19.1 n/a Earnings per share (CHF) -0.22 -0.34 n/a Segment sales





Film 102.3 111.6 -8.3 Sports and Event 80.5 74.7 7.8 Segment earnings





Film -1.8 1.6 n/a Sports and Event -1.3 -8.9 n/a







in CHF million Jun. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change in % Total assets 641.4 598.8 7.1 Equity 154.2 160.4 -3.8 Equity ratio (%) 24.1 26.8 -2.7 points Current financial liabilities 212.4 153.7 n/a Cash and cash equivalents 13.6 25.5 n/a









For further information:













Highlight Communications AG





Investor Relations





Netzibodenstrasse 23b





CH-4133 Pratteln BL





Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91





E-mail:

...









27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Highlight Communications AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Phone: +41 61 816 96 96 Fax: +41 61 816 67 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0006539198 WKN: 920299 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1976015



End of News EQS News Service