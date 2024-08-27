Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Half Of 2024
Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024
Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2024
Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 182.9 million (previous year: CHF 186.3 million).
The equity ratio amounts to 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%).
EBIT improved to CHF -5.8 million (previous year CHF -10.4 million).
Pratteln, August 27, 2024 – Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected in the first half of 2024.
Group development in the first half of 2024
At CHF 182.9 million, consolidated sales were 1.8% below the figure for the same period of the previous year.
In the first half of 2024, revenue in the Film segment decreased due to production-related factors, while revenue in the Sports and Event segment increased compared to the first half of 2023.
This resulted in EBIT of CHF -5.8 million compared to CHF -10.4 million in the previous year and a consolidated net result for the period of CHF -12.0 million compared to CHF -18.8 million.
The Highlight Group's financial position remains solid as of June 30, 2024:
The Film segment recorded a production-related decline of CHF 9.3 million, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 5.8 million higher than in the same period of the previous year.
The Group's equity ratio is at 24.1% (December 31, 2023: 26.8%)
The interim report as of June
30,
2024 is available for download at from today.
| The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
| Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
| in CHF million
| Jan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2024
| Jan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2023
| Change in %
| Sales
| 182.9
| 186.3
| -1.8
| EBIT
| -5.8
| -10.4
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit (after taxes)
| -12.0
| -18.8
| n/a
| Net profit attributable to shareholders
| -12.3
| -19.1
| n/a
| Earnings per share (CHF)
| -0.22
| -0.34
| n/a
| Segment sales
|
|
|
| Film
| 102.3
| 111.6
| -8.3
| Sports and Event
| 80.5
| 74.7
| 7.8
| Segment earnings
|
|
|
| Film
| -1.8
| 1.6
| n/a
| Sports and Event
| -1.3
| -8.9
| n/a
|
|
|
|
| in CHF million
| Jun. 30, 2024
| Dec. 31, 2023
| Change in %
| Total assets
| 641.4
| 598.8
| 7.1
| Equity
| 154.2
| 160.4
| -3.8
| Equity ratio (%)
| 24.1
| 26.8
| -2.7 points
| Current financial liabilities
| 212.4
| 153.7
| n/a
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 13.6
| 25.5
| n/a
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.