Noida Like Integrated Industrial Townships Planned In 7 States With Rs. 25,000 Cr Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 27 (KNN) In a significant move towards boosting industrial growth and economic development, the Union Cabinet is expected to deliberate on the approval of 12 industrial parks across three states, according to sources familiar with the matter.



The proposed projects, spanning Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, are estimated to cost approximately Rs 25,000 crore, reported Business Standard.

The industrial parks, conceived as integrated 'industrial cities' complete with residential and commercial zones, are part of the government's broader strategy to stimulate foreign investment, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, and create employment opportunities.



If approved, these projects are anticipated to attract investments totaling Rs 1.5 trillion.

This initiative aligns with the recent announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech last month, where she outlined the inclusion of these parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development programme.

The Cabinet's decision, which could come as early as this week, represents a significant step in the government's efforts to foster industrial growth across diverse regions of the country.



The outcome of this deliberation is expected to have far-reaching implications for the economic landscape of the states involved.

(KNN Bureau)