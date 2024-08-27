Walmart Installs Drinks-Making Robot From Richtech Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Walmart installs drinks-making robot from Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics , a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, has installed its advanced robotic beverage system, ADAM, at a One Kitchen in a Rockford, Illinois Walmart.

This milestone marks the second installation as part of a planned rollout across 240 One Kitchen locations in the US.

One Kitchen restaurants feature multiple national and local brands using a single kitchen. The Rockford Walmart will also have a Richtech Robotics' Matradee L and DUST-E S installed.

The installation is also part of Richtech Robotics' new commercial management venture, AlphaMax Management, which was formed to optimize the integration of the Company's robots into clients' businesses.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Richtech Robotics, AlphaMax Management will be responsible for the entire commercial workflow of One Kitchen restaurants within Walmart, to better integrate the operation of robots with traditional restaurant operations, and to provide overall restaurant data analysis, digital marketing, and the integration of artificial intelligence applications.

Matt Casella, president at Richtech Robotics, says:“We continue to reach new milestones, this time celebrating the first humanoid drink robot in the state of Illinois and also officially launching AlphaMax Management.

“Our new subsidiary is expected to generate a new revenue stream and also stable cash flow and profit. We look forward to its continued growth.”

Equipped with cutting-edge AI technology, ADAM commenced operations at the Rockford One Kitchen on August 16th, 2024, serving a variety of coffee and boba drinks to customers. The robot is expected to serve 100-200 cups of coffee and tea per day.

Richtech Robotics will handle the programming, maintenance, and repair of the ADAM systems, while One Kitchen will manage staff, location logistics, and leasing.

ADAM will operate through a fully integrated touchscreen point-of-sale system for ordering and payments, offering customized beverages on demand and engaging customers with its intelligent conversation AI.