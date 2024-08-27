Biomednewsbreaks - IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Announces Stockholders' Approval Of All Disclosed Proposals At 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , an AI-powered, clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 23, 2024. According to the announcement, all proposals, as disclosed on the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on July 8, 2024, were passed by the requisite vote of the shareholders.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medication. Additionally, IGC Pharma's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, the company is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

