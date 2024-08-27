ACEEE Study Shows More Efficient Evs Could Lower Grid Stress, Slash Charging Costs
Date
8/27/2024 2:20:35 PM
A recently published study from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) has revealed that adopting more efficient battery electric vehicles (BEVs) could
alleviate stress on power grids and lower charging costs
by nearly 30%. The research also notes that increasing the average efficiency of electric cars could
cut EV prices by nearly $5,000
and allow EV drivers to lower both their purchase and operational costs.
Electric cars are poised to replace the United States' massive fleet of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars over the next couple of...
