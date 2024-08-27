Investornewsbreaks Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Announces Participation At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage, regenerative-medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for rare, life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, will be spotlighted at next month's H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference; the event is scheduled for Sept. 9–11, 2024. According to the announcement, company officials are slated to present on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. ET. Following the conference, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website.

About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Aging-Related Frailty. Lomecel-B development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) designations: for the HLHS program – Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and for the AD program – Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designation and Fast Track designation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

IBN