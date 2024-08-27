Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Adds Two Education Contracts To Growing Client Roster

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has signed two new contracts with education clients. The first contract is with a college in Southern California, which is an existing client. The new contract expands the institution's system by replacing a legacy competitive product with Knightscope's

K1 Retrofit Kits, the

Knightscope Emergency Management System

(“KEMS”) and a Full Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”).

The second contract is with a university in North Dakota and is for three

K1 Blue Light Towers, one K1 Blue Light E-Phone and a KEMS.

According to the announcement, KSCP's Retrofit Kits are designed to upgrade outdated blue-light-style phones and call boxes so they function like Knightscope's more-advanced ECDs. The kits feature benefits such as wireless solar power, wireless phone connectivity and self-monitoring software.

“Knightscope's modern, blue light ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones,” the company said in the press release.“Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone's battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with campus geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

