Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) Releases Report On Final Assay Results From 2024 Reconnaissance Programs Rock Grab Samples

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company focusing on the identification, and advancement of mineral properties, is reporting on the final assay results from a total of 33 rock grab samples collected during 2024 reconnaissance programs. According to the report, the samples reveal additional high-grade rock grab assays within the Kirby, Rea and Clapperton exploration target zones as well as a new copper-gold discovery in the northern portion of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project, which is now called the Sonic Zone.

“The latest results from our 2024 reconnaissance sampling programs not only reaffirm the high-grade potential of the Kolos Project but also highlight significant untapped exploration opportunities across multiple zones,” said Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey in the press release.“The discovery of the Sonic Zone is particularly promising, as it opens up a new area of mineralization that bears geological similarities to the high-grade New Afton copper-gold porphyry deposit, located just 27 kilometers to the north. These findings underscore the vast potential for untouched new discoveries within the project area, and as we advance into the 2024 field season, we anticipate delivering substantial value to our shareholders through continued exploration of these exciting new targets as well as development of our already established zones.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects, which are located in highly accessible mining regions of Canada. Each project benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, year-round drilling potential and low-cost development opportunities. The approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project is located in the prolific copper-producing Quesnel Terrane of south-central British Columbia, with direct access to Highway 5, and is situated 286 km northeast of Vancouver. The approximately 261-kilometer Filion Gold Project lies within an unexplored gold-bearing greenstone belt, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, just 202 kilometers from Timmins, in northern Ontario. For more information about the company, visit



