Fairmont Schools Earns Top Honors As Orange County's Best

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont has again been named Orange County's Best Multiple-Campus Private School and Best Private High School, highlighting the institution's long-standing commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development.

Fairmont's renowned STEM program is one of the reasons the school has earned the distinctions of Orange County's Best Multiple-Campus Private School and Best Private High School.

Fairmont's academic programs have consistently produced strong results, with students regularly performing in the top percentiles in crucial areas such as mathematics, science, and critical thinking. The school's curriculum is designed to challenge students, enabling them to work, on average, at least one grade level ahead of their peers in public school settings. This rigorous academic foundation is reflected in the success of its high school graduates, who routinely gain admission to the nation's top colleges and universities.

The strength of Fairmont's preschool through 12th grade educational approach is supported by its faculty, who are widely recognized for their expertise and dedication. Last year, three of the school's educators were named among the top 25 teachers in Orange County. "While many factors influence student learning, the research is clear: the strongest driver of success is the quality of the teaching," said Carolyn Lucia, Managing Director of Fairmont Campuses and Head of School at Fairmont Preparatory Academy, the school that received the Best Private High School distinction. "Excellent teachers help create excellent learners, and Fairmont's teachers are second to none."

The school's educational philosophy emphasizes a balanced approach, combining traditional academic rigor with innovative teaching methods. Fairmont places a strong emphasis on both intellectual growth and social and emotional well-being. This comprehensive approach ensures that students are not only academically prepared but also equipped with the emotional intelligence necessary for success in school and beyond.

Fairmont is well known for its specialized academic programs. It is one of the few private schools in North America accredited to offer the entire continuum of International Baccalaureate Programmes -the IB Primary Years Programme, the IB Middle Years Programme, and the IB Diploma Programme. Fairmont Preparatory Academy also features several advanced programs, including its award-winning Advanced Science and Engineering Program and International Business Program. Its Speech and Debate program is nationally ranked.

While Fairmont is highly academic, it also offers students a wide range of opportunities to engage outside the classroom. "We believe that true growth happens when students are encouraged to explore their passions, whether in athletics, the arts, clubs, student government, or through meaningful community service. This comprehensive approach helps our students develop into well-rounded individuals ready to succeed in all areas of life," said Lucia.

Fairmont is part of International Schools Partnership, one of the largest global school groups, which affords students unparalleled international learning opportunities, such as in-person and virtual cultural student exchanges, Model UN, and collaborative programs and competitions in areas including filmmaking, chess, art, and science.

Innovation is another pillar of the Fairmont experience. "Fairmont has a history of innovating," said Rebecca Lugo, Head of School at Fairmont's San Juan Capistrano campus. "When we see an opportunity to address the needs of our families, we seize it." One such example is the Fairmont Athletic Academy, which incorporates strength and conditioning and sport-specific training into regular school hours. "Our leadership heard from many parents about their student-athletes' challenges – returning home late after practices, starting homework at 9:00 pm, and missing out on important things like family time and sleep. Fairmont responded by developing our athletic academy to address these concerns," said Lugo.

"When you're voted Orange County's Best Multiple-Campus Private School and Best Private High School, you know you are doing many things right. But when you earn these distinctions year after year, you know that exceptionalism has become your organization's standard. And that standard translates to what's truly important – an outstanding educational experience for our students," said Lucia.

Founded in 1953, Fairmont is Orange County's oldest and largest secular, co-educational preschool - 12th grade private school. The school has five campuses, two in Anaheim and one each in Anaheim Hills, North Tustin, and San Juan Capistrano. Fairmont is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and Cognia. It is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools.

