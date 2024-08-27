WPAI Launches WP.Chat, New AI Assistant For Wordpress Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-powered chat tool offers plugin-specific support, code generation, and product recommendations for WordPress community

- James LePageAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WPAI, the independent AI company serving the WordPress industry, announces today the launch of WP , an AI chat tool designed to assist WordPress users with various tasks including learning, troubleshooting, and workflow enhancement.WP is the latest addition to WPAI's product ecosystem, which includes CodeWP, an AI-powered IDE for WordPress creators, and AgentWP , an AI agent serving as a 24/7 WordPress expert.Key Features of WP:- Accessibility: A free plan with high message limits and access to two Pro Modes, plus a Pro plan with unlimited access to all features.- Plugin-Specific AI Modes: Tailored assistance for popular WordPress plugins, utilizing WPAI's custom-developed AI models.- WordPress Product Suggestions: AI-assisted recommendations for plugins, themes, and products.- Database Visualizations: Available to Pro users, offering visual representations of WordPress database structures.- Code Snippet Generation: Creation of WordPress-specific code snippets using specialized AI models.James LePage, founder and CEO of WPAI, stated, "WP represents our commitment to developing AI solutions specifically for the WordPress ecosystem. By leveraging our research in WordPress-specific AI models, we aim to provide a tool that can assist users of all levels with their WordPress-related tasks."WP utilizes WPAI's proprietary IKE data infrastructure and custom AI models, developed through the company's ongoing research and development efforts focused on the WordPress project.The launch of WP is part of WPAI's broader mission to advance the application of AI within the WordPress industry. The company, founded in 2022, has quickly established itself as a leader in WordPress AI solutions.WP is now available, offering both free and Pro plans. For more information, visit WP.About WPAI:WPAI is the only independent AI company serving the WordPress industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, WPAI focuses on research and development of AI solutions tailored for the WordPress ecosystem. Learn more at WPAI .

