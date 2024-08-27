Typhoon Shanshan Strikes Western Japan, Disrupts Transport

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) in Japan, including bullet trains and flights, face suspension and possibly further cancellations in the coming days, due to Typhoon Shanshan, which hit the region of a forward island in southwestern Japan.

Japan's meteorological agency predicted heavy rain in a wide area covering Japan's western and eastern Pacific coast.

Japan's Meteorological Agency urged the population to exercise caution in anticipation of landslides and floods in low-lying areas, and said that strong winds were also expected in Amami and parts of western Japan.

Tuesday's heavy rains caused intermittent suspensions of Tokaido Shinkansen express train services between Tokyo and Shin Osaka stations.

In air travel, major airlines All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said flights at airports from central to southwestern Japan could be cancelled today.

The typhoon, accompanied by heavy winds and heavy rains, caused hundreds of air and train flights to be cancelled, as well as power outages for thousands of residents.

MENAFN27082024000067011011ID1108606994